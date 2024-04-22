The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam announced on Monday the cancellation of nominations of eight candidates, including two from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, following a thorough scrutiny of the filed nominations for the upcoming third phase of elections.

According to the CEO, nominations from candidates contesting in four constituencies have been cancelled. The affected constituencies include Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati Lok Sabha constituencies.

In a statement, the electoral officer revealed that the nomination papers of 52 candidates have been deemed valid for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Among the candidates whose nominations were cancelled are Nayan Das of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal and independent candidate Arpita Choudhury, both vying for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

However, nominations of several other candidates have been accepted, including Bijuli Kalita Medhi representing the BJP, Mira Barthakur Goswami from the Congress, Samad Choudhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad, Chejan Goyari of the Bahujan Maha Party, Amitabh Sharma from the Ekom Sanatan Bharat Dal, Dipak Kumar Boro of Voters’ Party International, independent candidate Kazi Nekib Ahmed, and independent Col. Gokul Chandra Singha.