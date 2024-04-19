In a notable display of civic engagement, the Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency witnessed robust voter participation during the recent elections across its ten Legislative Assembly Constituencies .

Breaking down the turnout figures for each LAC, Chabua-Lahoal emerged as the frontrunner with a staggering 79.26 per cent, closely followed by Khowang LAC at 79.49 per cent and Tingkhong LAC at 79.54 per cent. These numbers underscore the enthusiasm among voters in these areas to exercise their democratic rights.

Notably, several other LACs within the constituency also witnessed substantial voter turnout, with Dibrugarh, Duliajan, and Margherita crossing the 75 per cent mark. The figures for these regions indicate a widespread eagerness among voters to contribute to the electoral process.

Conversely, Naharkatia LAC recorded a comparatively lower turnout at 72.50 per cent, highlighting the need for continued efforts to encourage voter participation in all areas of the constituency.

The elevated voter turnout in the Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency reflects the electorate's commitment to shaping the future of their region through the democratic process. This surge in participation underscores the significance of elections in fostering civic engagement and strengthening democratic principles.