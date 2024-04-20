With the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concluding on April 19, Assam witnessed high voter turnout as the electoral process continued till 7 pm yesterday evening.

All the LS seats in Assam recorded more than 70 per cent voter turnout. The maximum voter turnout was observed in Kaliabor under Kaziranga constituency of 83.71 per cent.

In the Kaziranga Parliamentary Constituency, the overall turnout of 75.79% signifies a substantial engagement of the electorate. However, a deeper dive into the turnout across different Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) reveals nuances. While Kaliabor boasts an impressive 83.71% turnout, Sarupathar lags behind at 70.38%.

Similarly, in the Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, the overall turnout of 74.81% presents a commendable picture of civic duty. Yet, disparities persist across LACs, with Biswanath recording a robust 77.54% turnout contrasted by Bihpuria's 72.00%. T

Moving to the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency, the 72.65% overall turnout reveals a mixed bag of engagement levels. Dhakuakhana shines with a turnout of 76.63%, while Sadiya trails at 65.32%, signaling potential areas for targeted interventions to ensure more inclusive participation.

In the Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency, the overall turnout of 76.74% portrays a robust democratic fervor. Yet, variations across LACs like Digboi and Makum compared to Chabua-Lahoal's standout 79.26%.

Lastly, the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency stands out with an overall turnout of 79.48%, underscoring a commendable commitment to the electoral process. Nonetheless, disparities persist across LACs, with Mahmora registering an impressive 81.81% compared to Jorhat's 75.40%.

In essence, these figures transcend mere statistics; they mirror the pulse of democracy, highlighting the interplay of myriad factors that shape civic engagement.

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