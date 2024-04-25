The family of Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, including his father Tarsem Singh, uncle Sukhchain Singh, and wife Kiran Deep Kaur, have arrived in Dibrugarh to discuss his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They are specifically interested in his candidacy for the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.

Their primary objective is to visit Amritpal Singh, currently detained in Dibrugarh Central Jail, and engage in discussions regarding his recent decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Specifically, they aim to deliberate on his candidacy for the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh, the jailed pro-Khalistani leader, is set to enter the Lok Sabha electoral fray from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, as per sources.

According to Rajdev Singh Khalsa, Singh's legal counsel, the head of Waris Punjab De will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming elections. Khalsa, who is presently in Dibrugarh, disclosed that Singh personally confirmed his intention to contest from Khadoor Sahib.

It's worth noting that Amritpal Singh has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, since April 2023 under the National Security Act after surrendering to the police.

Furthermore, reports suggest that a mainstream political party is contemplating extending support to Singh's candidacy from an external standpoint.

Also read: Assam: Jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh to contest LS polls as independent candidate