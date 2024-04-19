Assam, one of the key players in India's political landscape, kicked off the first phase of its Lok Sabha elections today, April 19. With 14 seats up for grabs, the state is crucial in shaping the national political narrative.

In this initial phase, the spotlight is on Upper Assam, comprising five constituencies—Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Kaziranga. Divided by the mighty Brahmaputra River, each constituency presents its unique political dynamics. With polling personnel deployed alongside a robust contingent of state and central security forces, the electoral process is under strict vigilance. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a fair and peaceful voting experience.

The key contenders from these constituencies are emblematic of Assam's political landscape. Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a prominent BJP figure and former chief minister of Assam, leads the charge from Dibrugarh, while Gaurav Gogoi, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and scion of a political dynasty, stakes his claim in Jorhat. Lakhimpur sees Pradan Baruah of the BJP seeking re-election, while Sonitpur presents a contest between BJP's Ranjit Dutta and Congress' Prem Lal Ganju. Meanwhile, the battle in Kaziranga features BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress' Roselina Tirkey, each vying for the opportunity to shape Assam's political landscape in the Lok Sabha.

With 86.5 lakh eligible voters, the stakes are high as Assam exercises its democratic right. According to polling officials, till 4 pm, Jorhat witnessed the highest turnout at 64.84 per cent, closely followed by Dibrugarh and Sonitpur at 60.83 and 60.29 per cent respectively. Lakhimpur registered a turnout of 59.53 per cent, while Kaziranga saw 58.33 per cent.

As Assam progresses through the phased voting process, anticipation mounts. The results, slated for declaration on June 4, will not only determine the state's representation but also reverberate across the national political spectrum, shaping the future course of governance.