Axis My India exit poll Highlights: Landslide victory for BJP with around 44 seats in Arunachal, while in Sikkim, SKM is projected to win around 24-25 seats
Ashmita Saha | Guwahati | Updated Jun 1, 2024 21:53 IST
2024 Lok Sabha Chunav Exit Poll Results 2024 Highlights Updates: With voting concluding on June 1, attention shifts to eagerly anticipated exit polls, offering insights into post-election outcomes, while major contenders, NDA and I.N.D.I.A bloc, vie for victory in this crucial political showdown.
Today is the seventh and final phase of polling in India, covering 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This phase signifies the conclusion of the extensive electoral process, which commenced on April 19 and traversed six phases, covering 486 Lok Sabha seats.
As voting concludes, attention will now turn to the eagerly awaited exit polls, offering insights into the post-election scenario. Scheduled to commence at 6:30 pm today, these polls are poised to provide a glimpse into the anticipated electoral outcomes.
The exit poll result will be released by India Today-Axis My India exit poll which is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies
The main competitors, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, are eager to win important seats and emerge victorious.
Both alliances are strongly expressing their hopes to win handsomely.
Congress likely to secure lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
According to the latest exit poll conducted by Axis My India for the India Today Group, the Indian National Congress (INC) is anticipated to clinch the solitary Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram. The exit poll suggests that the Congress is likely to command a significant 43 percent of the vote share in the Mizoram (ST) parliamentary constituency.
NDA Set to Secure 5 Seats in Himachal Pradesh: Axis My India exit poll
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
"In a seismic shift forecasted by India Today-Axis My India, the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh is set to undergo a dramatic transformation. Riding high on popular support, the NDA is predicted to clinch a staggering 5 seats, while the Congress faces the stark possibility of a zero-run. As the winds of change sweep across the serene Himalayan state, all eyes are on the impending electoral showdown that could reshape the region's political destiny".
India Today Exit Poll 2024: NDA dominates Uttarakhand, Congress may face wipeout
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a significant projection by the India Today Exit Poll 2024, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to sweep Uttarakhand, securing all 5 Lok Sabha seats. This outcome underscores the continued dominance of the NDA in the region, while the Congress faces a complete setback, failing to secure any seats. The results indicate a strong endorsement of the NDA's policies and leadership in the state, marking a challenging phase for the Congress as it grapples with its diminishing influence in key battlegrounds.
Axis My India exit poll: BJP may dominate Assam with 9-11 seats while Congress may win 2-4 seats
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
The latest exit poll by Axis My India forecasts a strong performance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, with the party expected to secure between 9 to 11 seats. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is projected to win 1 seat, while the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) may also clinch 1 seat. On the opposition front, the Indian National Congress is anticipated to garner 2 to 4 seats, whereas the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is not expected to win any seats. These results suggest a significant lead for the BJP and its allies in the region.
"UPA dominates Kerala with 17-18 seats, BJP makes surprise gains, LDF left behind: Axis My India Exit Poll"
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is expected to secure 17-18 of Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Parliament elections. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is projected to win only 0-1 seat. Surprisingly, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to capture 2-3 seats.
Axis My India exit poll: NDA projected to win 23-25 of 28 seats in Karnataka
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is projected to secure a dominant victory in Karnataka, winning between 23 to 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats. Specifically, the BJP is expected to win 20 to 22 seats. In contrast, the Congress is anticipated to win between three to five seats.
India Today Exit Poll Exit Polls predict landslide victory for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
The latest India Today Exit Poll for 2024 forecasts a dramatic political shift in Sikkim. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is poised for a sweeping victory, potentially securing 24 to 30 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP might capture only 2 seats, the Sikkim Democratic Front could gain 1 to 3 seats, the Citizen Action Party is predicted to win 2 seats, and other parties are left with just 1 seat. This could mark a significant change in Sikkim's political landscape.
India Today Exit Poll 2024: Landslide victory for BJP with 44 seats
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a decisive forecast for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, India Today exit polls indicate a significant victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the latest exit poll data, the BJP is projected to win between 44 and 51 seats in the 60-member assembly, showcasing a strong lead over its competitors.
India Today Exit Poll 2024: NDS holds fort in Bihar
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
According to the prediction by India Today-Axis My India, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to clinch a decisive victory, securing between 29 and 33 seats according to recent projections. The India Bloc is expected to win between 7 and 10 seats, while other parties are likely to capture only 2 seats.
Lok Sabha 2024 Exit Poll Results: INDIA Bloc to dominate Tamil Nadu
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
The political landscape in Tamil Nadu appears to favor the INDIA Bloc, which is expected to clinch 33 to 37 seats. The NDA might win 2 to 4 seats, while their ally AIADMK+ is projected to secure around 2 seats.
Lok Sabha 2024 Exit Poll Results: NDA to win 23-25 seats in Kerala
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In Kerala, the NDA is projected to achieve a sweeping victory with 23 to 25 seats. The INDIA Bloc, consisting of various opposition parties, is expected to win 3 to 5 seats, showing a significant yet limited presence.
Lok Sabha 2024 Exit Poll Results: NDA expected to secure key win in Karnataka
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
According to the prediction by India Today-Axis My India, the NDA is anticipated to win between 23 to 25 seats, reflecting strong support in the state in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is forecasted to secure 17 to 18 seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) might capture just one seat in Karnataka, indicating a challenging election for them in the region.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: EVMs being sealed for counting day as polling concludes
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as the polling for the Lok Sabha elections concluded, election officials were meticulously sealing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in preparation for counting day. This critical post-poll procedure ensures the security and integrity of the votes cast by the electorate. Each EVM, having recorded the choices of thousands of voters throughout the day, is carefully sealed and labeled under the strict supervision of election authorities and party representatives. The sealed EVMs are then transported to secure storage facilities, where they will remain under constant vigilance until the scheduled counting day.
Poll officials in Bengal's Barasat seal EVMs as voting for last phase concludes | Watch
Posted by :- Ashmita
The polling officials in West Bengal's Barashat seals the EVMs as the voting for the Lok Sabha elections concluded.
(Visuals from Durgabati FP School polling station)
INDIA alliance will form a strong and stable government on its own: Arvind Kejriwal
Posted by :- Ashmita
After the INDIA bloc leaders met in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "INDIA bloc is getting 295+ seats and the BJP will win around 220 seats and the NDA alliance will 235 seats. INDIA alliance will form a strong and stable government on its own. (The PM face) will be decided on June 4..."
Voter turnout till 5 pm in final phase is 58.34 per cent
Posted by :- Ashmita
The voter turnout till 5 pm in final phase is 58.34 per cent. In Bihar the voter turnout is 48.86 per cent, in Chandigarh it is 62.80 per cent. In Himachal Pradesh, the voter turnout is 66.56 per cent, in Punjab, the voter turnout record is 55.20 per cent.
In Jharkhand, the voter turnout is 67.95 per cent. In Odisha, it is 62.46 per cent, in Uttar Pradesh, the voter turnout is 54.00 per cent.
In West Bengal, the voter turnout is 69.89 per cent.
INDIA bloc will win at least 295 seats: Mallikarjun Kharge
Posted by :- Ashmita
After the INDIA bloc leaders met in Delhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats."
INDIA parties met and decided to expose BJP: Pawan Khera after Opposition meet
Posted by :- Ashmita
Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said on X, "INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls."
A day after boycotting exit poll debates, the Congress said that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening. He added, "After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening."
Rock Garden theme-based polling booth set up in Chandigarh to boost voter turnout
Posted by :- Ashmita
To boost voter turnout and attract voters, a Rock Garden theme-based polling booth has been set up in Sector 27A in Chandigarh.
Congress to boycott Lok Sabha exit poll debates
Posted by :- Ashmita
The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on the television channels. The party further said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP.
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