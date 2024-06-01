Today is the seventh and final phase of polling in India, covering 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. This phase signifies the conclusion of the extensive electoral process, which commenced on April 19 and traversed six phases, covering 486 Lok Sabha seats.

As voting concludes, attention will now turn to the eagerly awaited exit polls, offering insights into the post-election scenario. Scheduled to commence at 6:30 pm today, these polls are poised to provide a glimpse into the anticipated electoral outcomes.

The exit poll result will be released by India Today-Axis My India exit poll which is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies

The main competitors, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, are eager to win important seats and emerge victorious.

Both alliances are strongly expressing their hopes to win handsomely.