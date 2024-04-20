The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has unveiled the Assamese version of its manifesto, the 'Sankalp Patra,' for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today.

This announcement comes amidst a surge of confidence and optimism within the party, as highlighted by Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita's ambitious projections for the upcoming electoral battle.

Bhabesh Kalita expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, stating, "Today, we launched the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Assamese language. We are confident that we will easily cross the 370-seat mark for BJP alone, and NDA will win more than 400 seats in the elections. In Assam, we are definitely winning all Lok Sabha seats that went to polls yesterday, and which will be going to polls in the next phases."

The Assamese version of the 'Sankalp Patra' aims to resonate with the local populace, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to addressing regional aspirations and concerns. This strategic move reflects the party's concerted efforts to connect with voters at a grassroots level and convey its vision and promises in a language that resonates deeply with the people of Assam.

Bhabesh Kalita talks on the party's aspirations to secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha, surpassing the 370-seat mark for the BJP alone and exceeding 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As Assam witnessed the first phase of Lok Sabha polls and prepared for subsequent phases, the BJP's assertive stance and strategic messaging in the Assamese 'Sankalp Patra' indicate a keen focus on consolidating support.