According to the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is likely to face a setback in Manipur, while the Congress is expected to secure one Lok Sabha seat while another seat is likely to be bagged by the Naga People's Front (NPF) which is again an ally of NDA.

Surprisingly, the BJP-led state governmnet is likely to face a setback in securing any LS seat.

Notably, Kachui Timothy Zimik is the chosen candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

A retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Zimik's candidacy will see him replace the sitting NPF parliamentarian Dr Lorho S Pfoze.

The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be declared on June 4.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.