Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has presented the BJP's election manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra'. Sarma stated that the manifesto encompasses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises aimed at meeting the ambitions of all citizens.

The BJP unveiled its manifesto at its New Delhi headquarters on Sunday. The event was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Released on the auspicious occasion of Nav Varsh and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, our #SankalpPatra2024 provides a comprehensive list of #ModiGuarantees that fulfills the aspirations of every Indian, builds a clear pathway to Viksit Bharat and shall build upon the exceptional governance track record of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji over the last 10 years. My gratitude to #ModiKaParivar for giving us a manifesto par excellence that shall once again power Bharat with a stable and decisive government.