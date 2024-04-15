Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal responded to Congress' statement regarding NDA alliance support in the northeast with a firm rebuttal, dismissing the notion as an "illusion" and highlighting what he perceives as Congress' lack of leadership and direction. Speaking at a public event, Sonowal emphasized the BJP's achievements in the region and expressed confidence in winning a significant number of seats in the upcoming elections.

Addressing Congress' assertion about NDA's support for them in the northeast, Sonowal stated, "It is their illusion. They do not have a leader, 'niyat' or 'niti'. They are lost..." This remark underlines Sonowal's skepticism towards Congress' claims and suggests a lack of credibility in their assertions.

Sonowal further reinforced his confidence in BJP's prospects in the elections, stating, "They (opposition) will not win anything. 'voh toh zero hone jaara hai' (they are on the verge of vanishing to zero)." This assertion reflects his belief in the diminishing influence of the opposition and their inability to secure significant victories in the upcoming polls.

Highlighting the development initiatives and benefits brought about by the BJP government, Sonowal pointed out, "The people have seen development and they have benefited from it...The people have got a chance to live a life of respect...PM Modi has given all this chance." This statement underscores the BJP's narrative of progress and welfare-driven governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sonowal confidently stated, "People trust PM Modi and out of 25 we will win 23 seats."