In response to a statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on election outcome, Congress leader Salman Khurshid offered a pointed retort on May 19 stating that the chief minister should wait for June 4 when the results for the Lok Sabha polls will be declared.

CM Sarma had made a prediction concerning the outcomes of the forthcoming elections. Khurshid, addressing this claim, remarked, "If he possesses the ability to foresee the future, we will all see the results on June 4. It will then become clear who is losing, who is winning, who is leaving, and who is staying."

The chief minister of Assam along with several other BJP leaders have been claiming that the ruling party will swiftly dominate more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday asserted that if the BJP wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be "merged with India", and a “Krishna Janmabhoomi temple” and “Gyanvapi temple” will be built in Mathura and Kashi, respectively.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, he said the BJP needs to secure over 400 seats to also implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

“PoK will be merged with India if the BJP gets 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The party needs that many seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple’ and 'Gyanvapi temple', just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Sarma said.

Later, at a press conference in state capital Ranchi, the BJP leader also accused the Congress of suppressing Hindu sentiments.

Also read: PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets 400 seats in LS polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma