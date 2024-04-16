The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed contentment with the adherence of political parties to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which has been in effect for a month.

They have noted that the campaigning activities of different parties and candidates have largely maintained a sense of orderliness. The ECI has specifically emphasized its commitment to upholding the dignity and respect of women by promptly addressing instances where derogatory or offensive remarks have been made against them.

Notably, the Commission has taken decisive action by issuing notices to leaders of political parties who have engaged in such behavior.

According to the ECI, around 200 complaints have been lodged by various political entities and candidates at both the central and state levels.

Out of these complaints, the Commission has taken action in 169 cases, demonstrating its proactive stance in ensuring fair and respectful campaigning practices during the electoral process.

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