External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar released the party manifesto for Lok Sabha elections in Aizawl, Mizoram on April 11.

Kicking off the poll campaign in Mizoram, Jaishankar said, "It is a great pleasure to be here. I would like to ask Mizo brothers to support BJP in the upcoming election. We've released vision document. The vision document does for the state what PM Modi's vision is for the country."

Mizoram, positioned in the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections, is scheduled to conduct voting on April 19, 2024. The state boasts a sizable electorate comprising a total of 861,277 eligible voters. Among these, there are 414,777 male electors, 441,520 female electors, and 4,980 service electors. Notably, Aizawl district holds the highest number of voters, totaling 288,268, while Hnahthial district has the lowest count at 16,257 voters.

In terms of assembly constituencies, 36-Tuichawng in Lawngtlai District stands out with the highest number of electors, amounting to 36,493 voters, whereas 34-Thorang in Lunglei district has the lowest count with 15,152 voters. The gender ratio, as of 2024 (SSR 2024), stands at 1,064. Interestingly, Mamit district is the sole area where male electors outnumber female electors, with a gender ratio of 982, comprising 32,842 males and 32,259 females.

Moreover, there are 4,758 senior voters aged above 85 years who will be eligible for home voting. The number of Persons with Disability (PwD) electors listed in the Electoral Roll is 3,399, with 1,877 being male and 1,522 female.

The state is equipped with a total of 1,276 polling stations, consisting of 525 urban and 751 rural stations, marking an increase of 101 polling stations compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Among these, Part/Polling Station 13/24-Zemabawk VIII has the highest number of electors with 1,483 voters, while Part/Polling Station 34/24-Thehlep has the lowest count with only 25 voters.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with approximately 15 Companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with over 1,000 State Police personnel deployed across the state to ensure a secure electoral process.

Also read: Mizoram Lok Sabha Constituency- Know your candidates, population, polling percentage, last election results