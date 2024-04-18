The Guwahati High Court has declared that Naba Kumar Sarania, the sitting Member of Parliament representing Kokrajhar constituency in Assam, is not eligible to contest elections in the region.

The verdict stems from a dispute over Sarania's ethnic certificate, which has been a subject of contention in recent legal proceedings. The Guwahati High Court declared that Naba Kumar Sarania is not a scheduled tribe (ST). The High Court gave this verdict regarding the ethnic certificate.

Naba Kumar Sarania, a prominent Indian politician, has been serving as an Independent candidate and later as a member of the Gana Suraksha Party since 2014. However, the recent court ruling casts doubt on his eligibility to continue representing Kokrajhar in the Lok Sabha.

The controversy surrounding Sarania's ethnic certificate has been ongoing, with the High Court's decision marking a pivotal moment in this legal battle.

Sarania had previously alleged a conspiracy orchestrated by the Assam government, accusing certain individuals of working to undermine his position and electoral prospects in Kokrajhar.

Earlier addressing the media, Sarania reiterated his stance, stating that there has been a deliberate effort to hinder his political career in Kokrajhar.