Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a campaign rally in Bongaigaon on May 4, unveiled plans to enhance the refining capacity of the Bongaigaon Refinery to 5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA). This expansion aims to bolster the state's refining capabilities, fostering economic growth.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sarma announced ambitious initiatives for Bongaigaon, including the completion of the Bongaigaon Medical College by 2025 and the elevation of Bongaigaon College to university status. These endeavors signify the government's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and educational opportunities in the region.

During the rally held in support of NDA-backed AGP candidate Phanibhusan Chowdhury, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence in Chowdhury's victory in the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, predicting a substantial margin of victory.

Sarma highlighted the formidable position of the BJP alliance, asserting confidence in securing 12 to 13 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He downplayed the competitive landscape, remarking on the lack of significant challenges in the electoral contest.

Emphasizing the unity between AGP and BJP, Sarma portrayed the alliance as harmonious, likening their relationship to sharing tea and camaraderie. He anticipated a triangular contest in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, underscoring the dynamic electoral landscape in the region.

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