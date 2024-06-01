The BJP is likely to make its Lok Sabha debut in Tamil Nadu with 1-3 Lok Sabha seats while the INDIA bloc may win 33-37 of the 39 seats, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

The NDA is projected to win nearly four Lok Sabha seats, according to the exit poll, while the AIADMK may win 0-2 seats. The DMK, however, is likely to win 20-22 seats, as per the exit poll prediction.

In terms of percentage-wise seat share, the NDA may win 22 per cent seats, the INDIA bloc 46 per cent, AIADMK 21 per cent and 11 per cent for others.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory Warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.