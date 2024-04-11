In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, security has been heightened along the borders of Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram, with joint patrolling efforts being intensified.

In light of these security concerns, a review meeting regarding law and order and security was convened at Karimganj District on Wednesday, attended by Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police of North Tripura District; Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj District, Assam; and Lalthangpuii Pulamte, Superintendent of Police of Mamit District, Mizoram.

Police sources told India Today NE that the primary agenda of the meeting was to ensure a peaceful election process alogn with this special attention was also given to the inter-state borders, particularly due to recent successful detentions of individuals with narcotics by the police.

"As the elections are approaching, we have conducted a series of meetings. During today's session, we prioritized border checkpoints and implemented stringent measures at state borders. Adequate forces have been deployed to prevent the smuggling of narcotic substances, including alcohol and drugs, across state borders and to deter anti-social activities," stated a police official.

Furthermore, it was decided in the meeting to increase the number of checkpoint inspections, with joint patrolling teams being deployed.

"We are taking comprehensive measures to safeguard our states and districts during the election process, deploying forces to ensure that no miscreants disrupt the electoral proceedings. Additionally, we are maintaining close surveillance along border areas adjoining Bangladesh," the official added.