The electoral fervor in Tripura's West Parliamentary Constituency has been palpable as voters turned out in significant numbers, with the turnout reaching an encouraging 52.67% by 1 PM. The voting process, which commenced at 7 AM, saw a steady influx of voters exercising their democratic right.

Earlier in the day, by 9 AM, a voter turnout of 15.9% was recorded, indicating an initial surge in participation. Despite initial technical glitches reported with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in some polling stations, authorities swiftly resolved the issues, ensuring an uninterrupted voting process.

Importantly, the voting day has remained free from any incidents of violence, fostering an environment conducive to democratic expression.

In the West Parliamentary Constituency, the electoral contest features BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and INDI Bloc candidate Asish Kumar Saha, who also serves as the Tripura Congress president. This electoral battle has attracted widespread attention, reflecting the diverse political dynamics and interests of the constituents.

Spanning 30 assembly constituency segments across various districts, including West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South, the West Tripura Parliamentary Constituency embodies the rich socio-political tapestry of Tripura. With an estimated 14,61,836 electorates, including male, female, and transgender voters, the election outcome holds significant ramifications for the constituents.