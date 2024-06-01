As the curtains draw on the mammoth exercise of democracy, the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spanning across 543 constituencies, end today.

The elections started on April 19 with the first phase and was followed by the subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 26, finally reaching its crescendo today.

With the last vote cast, the nation eagerly anticipates the exit polls that is set to provide a glimpse into the post-election landscape.

Exit polls offer instant feedback on post-election voter preferences. However, it is important to know that exit polls serve as informed speculations, derived from surveys and voter feedback, offering a glimpse into the potential outcomes rather than definitive results.

The sheer magnitude of participation witnessed an unprecedented turnout of nearly a billion voters, making their choice from a staggering array of 8,360 candidates.

As the dust settles and the anticipation mounts, all eyes are now on June 4, when the counting of votes would be taken up to declare the results for all 543 Lok Sabha seats.

In the midst of this electoral fervour, the two primary contenders, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc, are hoping to scoop up key seats and secure a victory.

Both camps are fervently asserting their anticipated triumph, underscoring the stakes at play in this high-stakes political showdown.

The countdown to the exit polls begins, with the broadcast scheduled to start at 6:30 pm on June 1.

Viewers across the nation can tune in to India Today's comprehensive coverage through various platforms, including its website, live television, YouTube channel, India Today NE and Facebook page.