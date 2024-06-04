Lok Sabha Election Results: PM Modi calls NDA's third consecutive win 'historical feat'
Ashmita Saha | Guwahati | Updated Jun 4, 2024 21:49 IST
Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission will announce the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after completing vote counting today. The exit polls suggest a promising outcome for the ruling BJP-led NDA, potentially surpassing its 2019 performance, with projections of 379 seats, while the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, may secure around 136 seats.
The Election Commission will declare the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the completion of vote counting today, on June 4. This electoral process covers a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, which went for polling across seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
A report by PRS Legislative Research stated that over 8,000 candidates are contesting the general elections, of which 16 per cent have been fielded by national parties, six per cent by state parties, while 47 per cent of candidates are independents
The exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India, are quite optimistic for the ruling BJP-led NDA. They indicate that the alliance is likely to do even better than it did in the 2019 elections.
The exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA could secure 379 seats, aiming for a total 400 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc, primarily represented by the Congress, is anticipated to attain around 136 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.
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While addressing the nation after BJP's victory in Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, " ...On this sacred day, it is confirmed that NDA is forming the government for the 3rd time. We are grateful to the people..."
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BJP workers welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in Lok Sabha elections 2024.
PM Modi calls NDA's third consecutive win 'historical feat'
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
In his first remarks on the Lok Sabha election results, which showed the INDIA bloc giving the NDA a close fight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the alliance's win for the third consecutive time was a historical feat. "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history," PM Modi tweeted.
"I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he further said.
Modi has lost credibility, should resign as PM, says Mamata Banerjee
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With TMC defying exit polls to lead in 29 seats in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded Narendra Modi's resignation as Prime Minister, saying he has lost credibility. "We have broken BJP's back... Have taken political revenge against BJP," Mamata said. She also said the BJP was using TDP and JD(U) as crutches as trends showed the BJP way below the majority mark of 272 seats. "Sandeshkhali had zero effect on the poll results. Lies were spread about Sandeshkhali," she further said.
Nation has rejected Narendra Modi, says Rahul Gandhi
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Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the nation has "rejected" Narendra Modi. Flanked by his mother Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said the INDIA bloc fought the elections not just against the BJP, but also against investigative agencies and democratic institutions that were captured by the Modi government. "The fight was for saving the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said.
Fought not just BJP, but central agencies too, says Rahul Gandhi
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc fought the elections not just against the BJP, but also against investigative agencies and democratic institutions that were captured by the Modi government. "The fight was for saving the Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said.
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Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi has won from Gaya Lok Sabha seat by 1,01,812 votes over his nearest rival, RJD's Sarvjeet Kumar.
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Mumbai North West - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mumbai South Central - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mumbai South - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Hingoli - Shiv Sena (UBT)
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Buldhana - Shiv Sena
Hatkanangale - Shiv Sena (777 votes margin)
Shirdi - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Nashik - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Kalyan - Shiv Sena
Thane - Shiv Sena
Maval - Shiv Sena
Aurangabad - Shiv Sena
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With the NDA crossing the majority mark and looking set to form the government for a third time despite reduced numbers, the BJP has planned a victory bash at its party headquarters in Delhi in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at BJP office at 7 pm along with top BJP leaders.
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Humbleness works, not arrogance in Amethi, says Congress LS candidate KL Sharma
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Veteran Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma is headed towards a massive win in Amethi over BJP's Smriti Irani and is leading by over 1,15,128 votes.
Speaking with India Today, Sharma said humbleness works and not arrogance in Amethi, taking a dig at Irani. He also credited Priyanka Gandhi for the mandate. "We had the support of allies and the Gandhi family. This is Gandhi family's bhoomi, not mine," Sharma said.
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Lok Sabha Election Results: NDA crosses majority mark as per ECI trends
Posted by :- Atiqul Habib
Trends as per the Election Commission of India data showed that the NDA has crossed the majority mark of 272. The INDIA bloc is ahead in over 200 seats, defying all exit poll predictions. BJP is ahead in 240 seats while the broader coalition NDA is leading in 299 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is leading on 226 seats.
Party-wise details show that Congress is leading on 96 seats, Samajwadi Party on 37, DMK on 21 seats, Trinamool Congress on 31, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on 10 seats, NCP (SP) on eight seats, CPI(M) on five seats and AAP on three seats.
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