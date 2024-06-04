The Election Commission will declare the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 after the completion of vote counting today, on June 4. This electoral process covers a total of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, which went for polling across seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

A report by PRS Legislative Research stated that over 8,000 candidates are contesting the general elections, of which 16 per cent have been fielded by national parties, six per cent by state parties, while 47 per cent of candidates are independents

The exit polls, including the India Today-Axis My India, are quite optimistic for the ruling BJP-led NDA. They indicate that the alliance is likely to do even better than it did in the 2019 elections.

The exit poll predicted that the BJP-led NDA could secure 379 seats, aiming for a total 400 seats. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc, primarily represented by the Congress, is anticipated to attain around 136 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.