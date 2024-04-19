Ditching home voting facility, many octogenarians and nonagenarians in Mizoram stepped out to cast their votes at polling booths.

Setting the example for others, highly spirited 90-year-old Pu Kaizathanga stepped out to cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections. Highly spirited, Kaizathanga came to the polling booth in New Champhai, who avoided home voting and instead opted to exercise his franchise by reaching the polling station early in the morning.

Like him, several other senior citizens, also opted to vote from the booth instead from home.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at the Chawlhhmun Govt. Comprehensive Middle School Polling Station in Aizawl, Mizoram today. His participation comes as part of the first phase of voting taking place across the country.

Lalduhoma, a former Indian Police Service officer, has been serving as the 6th Chief Minister of Mizoram since December 8, 2023. His journey into politics began after resigning from the security service under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1984, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Mizoram.