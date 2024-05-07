As per the latest polling trends, in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam witnessed a voter turnout of 27.34 percent across its four constituencies till 11.30 am.

Notably, Kokrajhar constituency led the polling with the highest percentage at 28.28 percent, followed closely by Dhubri at 27.77 percent. Barpeta secured the third position with 27.19 percent, while Guwahati recorded a slightly lower turnout at 26.25 percent.

These figures reflect the active participation of voters in shaping the democratic process during this crucial phase of the elections.

Meanwhile, there has been a report of a technical malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Beltola High School polling booth in Guwahati.



According to reports, the glitch occurred after approximately 400 votes had been cast in the EVM. Consequently, voting has been temporarily suspended at the polling booth until the issue is resolved.

Also read: Assam Lok Sabha Polls: Chaos erupts after clash breaks out between voters at polling booth in Mankachar