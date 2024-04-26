As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections progresses in Assam, an estimated 46.31 percent of the total 77,26,668 voters have exercised their franchise by 1 PM in the five parliamentary constituencies of the state. Polling is underway in Darrang-Udalguri, Karimganj, Diphu (ST), Nagaon, and Silchar.

According to election officials, Darrang-Udalguri witnessed the highest polling percentage at 49.72 percent, closely followed by Karimganj at 49.14 percent. Diphu (ST) recorded a turnout of 46.40 percent while Nagaon and Silchar saw participation rates of 44.48 percent and 40.23 percent respectively.

Prominent candidates who cast their votes include Assam Minister for Excise, Transport, and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya, Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC), Congress candidate Joyram Engleng in Diphu (ST), and sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.

Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM, with a total of 9,133 polling stations facilitating voting for 77,26,668 voters, including 38,61,559 women and 179 persons of the third gender. A total of 61 candidates are contesting in this phase.

Earlier in the day, Assam witnessed a mixed voter turnout with varying levels of participation in different constituencies. By 11 AM, the overall voter participation rate stood at 27.43 percent, with Diphu constituency leading with 30.82 percent turnout.

Other constituencies such as Darrang Udalguri reported a turnout of 28.81 percent, showcasing a commendable level of voter interest and engagement.

On the other hand, Silchar recorded a slightly lower voter turnout, standing at 23.20 percent at the same time. Nagaon constituency also experienced a modest participation rate, with 25.29 percent of voters casting their ballots by 11 am.