Assam recorded 9.71 per cent voter turnout till 9 am with Tangla constituency under Udalguri district emerging out with the highest voter turnout with 13.2 per cent.

Similar trends are observed in other states like West Bengal (15.68 percent), Manipur (15.49 percent), and Chhattisgarh (15.42 percent).

Tripura has recorded the highest voter turnout, with a notable 16.65 percent as of 9 AM, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

However, Maharashtra lags behind with only 7.45 percent turnout as of 9:00 AM.

A series of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions have been reported across various polling booths in Assam, leading to delays in voting.

Three initial reports of EVM malfunctions were followed by additional instances in Moirabari, Mangaldoi, Diphu, and Dhing.

The EVM faults occurred at polling booth No 293 in Moirabari's Pub Ulubari Primary School and at polling booth No 122 in Dhing's Khoiramari, causing voting to be delayed. In Diphu's polling booth No 110, voting was delayed due to an EVM breakdown but resumed after the machine was fixed.

In Mangaldoi's Bamunpara Primary School, a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine fault resulted in a 25-minute delay in the start of voting.

Also read: Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Clash breaks out between voters in Moirabari under Nagaon constituency, voting delayed