The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to release its 'Sankalp Patra' election manifesto on April 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh present.

The manifesto committee, led by Defense Minister Singh, has already met twice. Over 1.5 million suggestions have been received for the manifesto, including 400,000 through the NaMo app and 1.1 million via videos. The manifesto will focus on development, prosperity, women, youth, the poor and farmers, under the theme 'Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047'.

The Election Manifesto Committee has 27 members, with Rajnath Singh as chairman, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as coordinator and Minister Piyush Goyal as co-coordinator. The Indian National Congress has already released its 'Nyay Patra' manifesto, promising to provide Rs100,000 annual financial aid to the poorest women in families.

The general elections will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024 to choose 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha, with results announced on June 4. Approximately 970 million people are eligible to vote. Legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will occur simultaneously with the general election, along with by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

Also read: Sikkim: BJP manifesto promises protection to rights of Sikkimese people