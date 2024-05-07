Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gandhinagar polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, his home turf on May 7 to cast his ballot.

An early bird, PM Modi arrived with his security personnel and was welcomed by the polling officials as well as a huge crowd of voters who rejoiced on his arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister arrives at the Nishan Higher Secondary School in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

Waving to the crowd, PM Modi with his inked finger faced the cameras and obliged for pics.



Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling begins for 93 seats in third phase of LS polls across 12 states and union territories