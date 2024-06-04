The results of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared today on June 4. The counting of votes for all 543 constituencies that went to polls over seven phases from April 19 to June 1, began at 8 am.

Simultaneous assembly elections were conducted in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The results for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were declared on June 2, while those for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be announced today.

This general election will choose the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the counting trends and results will be available on the ECI website at 'results.eci.gov.in' as well as on the Voter Helpline App.

The exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India stands out prominently, have painted a promising picture for the ruling BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance), suggesting that it is set to enhance its performance compared to its 2019 electoral success.



Back then, the NDA secured a staggering 352 seats, as BJP won by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes, a feat that positioned it as a dominant force in Indian politics. However, these latest exit polls hint at a potential upward trajectory for the alliance.

A poll of five exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India poll, suggested that the BJP-led NDA would win 379 seats, and end up '400 paas'. The INDIA bloc, with the Congress as the main constituent, is predicted to get 136 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll offered significant predictions for the general elections 2024, highlighting key battles across various constituencies.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll suggests that K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, might lose the Lok Sabha elections in the Coimbatore constituency. The exit poll also suggested that in Assam's Jorhat, BJP MP Topon Gogoi is expected to win against Congress's Gaurav Gogoi.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to keep his Arunachal West seat, while Amit Shah is predicted to retain Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is expected to win her first election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, as per India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The exit polls also predicted, BJP's Manoj Tiwari may keep his North East Delhi seat against Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar. Rajeev Chandrasekhar of BJP is favoured over Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, according to India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to win again in Wayanad, as per the exit poll.

The General Elections of 2024 spanned one of the longest durations in the history of Indian democracy. Running from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, these elections are poised to usher in a new era in Indian contemporary politics as the nation eagerly anticipates the final results.