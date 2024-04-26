A series of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions have been reported across various polling booths in Assam, leading to delays in voting.

Three initial reports of EVM malfunctions were followed by additional instances in Moirabari, Mangaldoi, Diphu, and Dhing.

The EVM faults occurred at polling booth No 293 in Moirabari's Pub Ulubari Primary School and at polling booth No 122 in Dhing's Khoiramari, causing voting to be delayed. In Diphu's polling booth No 110, voting was delayed due to an EVM breakdown but resumed after the machine was fixed.

In Mangaldoi's Bamunpara Primary School, a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine fault resulted in a 25-minute delay in the start of voting.

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