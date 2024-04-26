Amidst the tight security across Tripura, the second phase election in Tripura's East Parliamentary Constituency begins from 7 AM this morning.

This Lok Sabha seat covers all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti , Khowai and 4 ACs of South Tripura and 3 ACs of Gomati district.

An official from Chief Electoral Office of Tripura told India Today NE that the election has started in all 1664 polling stations and long queue of voters can be observed everywhere.

“Polling started in all 1664 polling stations at 7 AM this morning. EVMs which were not functioning properly were replaced expeditiously. Long queues are seen in all polling stations early in the morning”, said the official.

A total of 13,96,761 electorates will cast their vote for the East Lok Sabha constituency, among whom 7,02,511 are male voters, 6, 94, 237 are female voters, and 13 are transgender voters will cast their vote along with around 16000 Bru voters.

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