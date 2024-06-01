The BJP is likely to sweep Assam with 9-11 seats while the Congress may get just 2-4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, according to the India Today Axis My India exit poll.

On the otherhand, BJP ally AGP and UPPL are also likely to secure one seat each respectively.

Surprisingly the much talked about AJP failed to impress the voters of Dibrugarh LS seat.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.

