With a vision to cultivate a new political culture for a new Manipur, Congress Candidate for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam released his personal manifesto. The manifesto consists of 13 agenda which he assures to take up if he is elected as an MP.

During manifesto releasing function he expressed bold statement in connection with disruption in conducting meeting and target upon him by unknown miscreant.

“My decision to contest election is a right decision as I wanted to change and clean up system and go beyond dirty politics. Those people who want to sustain the chaos exist in the state are very disturb with my appearance in electoral scene. That is one of the reason my campaign is disrupted and I am the only candidate which have been targeted. My meeting permission has been cancelled by official. However, BJP was allowed to organise public meeting in a grand manner. Some people are trying to force me to withdraw from election and concerted effort to supress my voice. Despite of it, people’s will will win over and will have a final say,” Bimol shared with confident.

The agendas are mentioned in his personal manifesto are

1) Fixing accountability for ongoing violence and justice for internally displaced persons

2) Support for constitutional protection such as scheduled tribe status for Meitei

3) Support for population policy and National Registrar of Citizenship

4) To form Economic Development Task Force

5) Educational Empowerment Initiative

6) Inter-community dialogue and collaboration initiatives

7) Governance accountability and oversight initiative

8)Centre for indigenous arts and cultural integration

9) Formation of Socio-economic and education status assessment committee

10) Paradigm shift: From Military lens to civilian governance

11) Rebuild the brand Manipur

12) Administrative reform

13) Strengthening Manipur’s position under Indian federal polity

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