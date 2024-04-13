In the wake of the recent ethnic violence, 29 special polling stations are being established for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to accommodate approximately 5,000 displaced individuals currently residing in camps.

Polling officials confirmed that these arrangements follow instructions from the central government. Imphal West Deputy Commissioner, Kiran Kumar, stated that these special polling stations, some of which are being established in relief camps, aim to ensure that all displaced individuals can vote. Kumar further noted that relative peace has returned to the Northeast state in recent months, following the violent clashes.

"The people displaced within the district will cast their votes at their designated polling stations. There is no specific arrangement for them apart from the transportation services that we will provide. For people from other parliamentary constituencies, who were shifted to Imphal West in light of the violence, we have opened special polling stations. For Inner Manipur, we have arranged for 29 such polling stations. There are about 5,000 internally displaced people," he added.

Security measures have been increased in anticipation of the elections, with vulnerable polling stations to be overseen by the Central Armed Police Force.

The number of these stations is expected to rise in response to the state's current circumstances, and all activities are under strict surveillance.

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