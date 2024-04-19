Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reached the Walbakgre polling station in Tura to cast his vote at 630 am and is in que.

The voting for the first phase of 18th Lok Sabha election has begun in 102 constituencies across India at 7 am. The voting will be held upto 4 pm today.

Speaking to media, Conrad Sangma said that he reached the polling station with the hope to cast his vote early but he was surprised that people had lined up early to vote.

He appealed to people to come out and exercise their democratic rights

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Live: Polling begins across 21 states, UTs