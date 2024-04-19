As the Lok Sabha Elections kick off, a vibrant scene unfolds in Mawpen, Mawsynram, Meghalaya, where voters have turned out in impressive numbers to participate in the democratic process.

The polling for the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections has commenced nationwide, marking a pivotal moment in India's democratic journey.

In the picturesque setting of Mawpen, Mawsynram, voters began queuing up as early as 6 am, showcasing their eagerness to fulfill their civic duty. This snapshot from Meghalaya encapsulates the fervor and dedication of citizens as they eagerly await their turn to cast their votes.

This electoral fervor extends across 21 states and Union Territories, spanning from Arunachal Pradesh to Puducherry. In these regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up to accommodate the voters.

The sheer scale of participation is evident with over 16.63 crore voters expected to exercise their franchise, comprising 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women. As the electoral machinery springs into action, the democratic spirit of the nation is palpable, heralding the commencement of a crucial chapter in India's democratic journey.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Live: Polling begins across 21 states, UTs