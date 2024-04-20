The General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024 was held on April 19, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. According to the ECI Voter Turnout Portal, the voter turnout as of 5 PM was 56.68 % which is lesser than the 2019 General Election to the Lok Sabha where the final voter turnout was 63%

As Mizoram often witness less voter turnout in MP elections as compared to Legislative Assembly election, the election department organised severe activities to encourage people to vote, their efforts seem futile when the final voters turnout was published.

Lawngtlai District recorded the highest voter turnout with 63.36 % while Aizawl District recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53.13% among the 11 districts in the State.

As per the latest Electoral roll, Mizoram has 8,56,364 voters out of which 4,14,805 are male voters and 4,41,559 are female voters. There are 4,963 Service voters ( male - 4872, female - 91), 4741 voters aged 85 and above (male - 2167, female - 2574), 3396 PwD voters ( male - 1876, female - 1521), and 36,370 young voters between the ages of 18-19 ( male - 18,659, female - 17,711).

Out of the 1276 Polling Stations, there are 751 Rural Polling Stations and 525 Urban Polling Stations. On average, there are 671 voters per Polling station. The Polling Booths in 765 Polling Stations will be monitored through webcasting.

Strong rooms have been designated and prepared in every district for the storage of EVMs after the conduct of elections. There are 40 Strong rooms, one for each Assembly Constituency. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Mizoram State Armed Police personnel will be deployed to safeguard the Strong rooms and buildings day and night till Counting day.