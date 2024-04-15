The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation and tribal bodies in eastern Nagaland have appreciated as well as extended support to all officials and citizens for cooperating on the ongoing Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency, which was declared on 5th March, 2024.

Further, the ENPO, tribal bodies, ENWO and ENSF have also ensured protection to the elected members and government servants facing repercussions for abiding by the Eastern Nagaland Public decision through voluntary abstention from voting.

Meanwhile the ENPO president R Tsapikiu Sangtam has clarified categorically that the people of Eastern Nagaland were not 'boycotting' the election but 'abstaining' from taking part in the electoral process.

Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party (BLP) leader, Y Patton, reiterated the government's commitment to hold polling across the state, including in Eastern Nagaland, despite facing opposition. Patton's statement came in response to concerns raised by media personnel regarding potential incidents amidst strong resistance to participating in the electoral process, especially in Eastern Nagaland.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with BJP legislators and party workers at state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi’s residence, Patton emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to encourage the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) to engage in the upcoming election. He dismissed ENPO's criticism of the state government, stating that consultation with authorities had been lacking from their end.

Patton also rebuffed accusations by the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), challenging their assertions regarding the BJP-NDPP coalition's stance on preserving Naga identity and faith. He labeled the accusations as mere political rhetoric without substance and affirmed the coalition's resilience against such criticism.

Also read: Nagaland: Deputy CM asures polling throughout state despite opposition; BJP firm amidst challenges