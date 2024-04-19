The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland has taken a firm stance against the indefinite total shutdown declared by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) across Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction.

With effect from 6 p.m. on April 18, the shutdown has raised concerns about potential interference with the electoral process on the eve of polling for Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat.

In response to this development, the CEO's office issued a show-cause notice to the president of ENPO, questioning why action should not be initiated as per Sub-Section (1) of Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. This move comes as the CEO views the shutdown as an attempt to exert undue influence during the critical phase of elections.

The circular issued by the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency Control Room (ENPECR) exempted several categories from the bandh, including government officials on election duty with valid ID proof, district administration, security forces, medical services, and essential public services. However, the CEO's office expressed concerns that such a shutdown could potentially obstruct the free exercise of voting rights in Eastern Nagaland areas.

Under Sub-Section (1) of Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code 1860, any voluntary interference with the free exercise of electoral rights constitutes the offense of undue influence at an election. The notice specifically addresses the president of ENPO, emphasizing their responsibility and superintendence over the ENPECR.

The CEO's directive to show cause and respond to the notice underscores the seriousness with which electoral authorities are approaching the situation. It highlights the need for a fair and transparent electoral process that ensures the free exercise of voting rights for all residents in Eastern Nagaland during the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, 2024.

The president of ENPO has been instructed to reply to the show-cause notice promptly, addressing the concerns raised by the CEO's office regarding potential interference in the electoral process.