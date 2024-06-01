The BJP+ is likely to make a clean sweep in Karnataka, as per India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll prediction.

Axis My India exit poll predicts that the BJP-led NDA is likely to win between 23 to 25 Lok Sabha seats, with BJP likely to bag 20 to 22 seats in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Congress is predicted to secure win on three to five seats.

It is to be mentioned here that the survey poll predicted a slight decrease in BJP's vote share, while Congress, which is in power in the state, is expected to gain in its vote share.

The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be declared on June 4.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.