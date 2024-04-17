Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Agartala, Tripura as a part of the election campaign for the upcoming LS poll.

The PM underscored the pivotal role of the North East in India's development journey. He emphasized the region's significance, stating, "North East plays a major role in making India 'Viksit' (developed)."

In his speech, PM Modi also reflected on past injustices, particularly during Congress rule, where he noted that the capabilities of North Eastern states were not duly recognized. He criticized the previous Communist administration in Tripura, accusing them of neglecting the state's progress and causing harm to its people.

However, PM Modi expressed optimism about the current government's approach towards the North East, stating, “Communists ruled in Tripura and they just destroyed the people of Tripura. But, today in Delhi there is a government that continuously thinks about the North East and Tripura. North East 'mere liye politics ka nahi, prem aur prathmikta ka vishay hai' (North East is not a matter of politics, but a matter of love and priority for me)".

He reiterated his commitment to the region, highlighting that his focus on the North East is driven by love and priority rather than politics.