Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress stating that the party has done nothing for Kaziranga constituency while additionally adding that this time the Lok Sabha candidate of Congress from Kaziranga has already failed and stands no chance to win the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election campaign in Borpukhuri under Kaziranga constituency, CM Sarma said, "PM Modi will 100 per cent form his government in Delhi. Like last time, this time too Congress won't get more than 50 seats. Voting for Congress means putting your vote into waste. But if we vote for BJP, then your vote will come into some good".

Praising PM Modi's governance and his developmental initiatives, Sarma added, "PM Modi is the right medicine to treat your diseases and troubles. But Rahul Gandhi is such medicine that even after continuously taking pills, you won't be able to recover from your illness".

"This time, the Congress Lok Sabha candidate is useless and stands no chance to win this elections. Do you think he will win? He is already failed. BJP is passing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's flagship drinking water programme, Jal Jeevan Mission stating that Assam has achieved over 75 per cent of the target, thus witnessing a stellar success of the programme in the state.

Scheduled for voting on April 19, the electoral showdown will feature BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha MP, facing off against Congress' Roselina Tirkey.

The delineation of Kaziranga constituency encompasses a range of areas including Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Khumtai, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar. However, notable shifts have occurred as four seats previously part of Kaliabor – Dhing, Batadraba, Rupohihat, and Samaguri – have now been included in the Nagaon constituency.

Also read: Assam Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know your candidates for Kaziranga constituency, last election, election date