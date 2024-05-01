Addressing an election campaign in Dhubri for Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi accused the present BJP government of pursuing an agenda of appeasement politics, favoring billionaire businessmen at the expense of public interests.



Speaking passionately at the rally, Gandhi emphasized the rich tapestry of religious coexistence in India, citing her brother's nationwide rally from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Manipur to Odisha as a testament to the unity of the nation.

However, Gandhi expressed grave concerns over the prevailing political landscape, highlighting the stifling of media and public dissent by the ruling party, which she accused of deviating from the path of truth. Drawing a sharp contrast between the governance in Assam under the BJP and Congress-led states, Gandhi criticized the alleged prevalence of mafia rule and neglect of public welfare in Assam, where she claimed development has taken a backseat to corruption and favoritism towards big businesses.

Gandhi lamented the rising unemployment rates and economic hardships faced by the populace, attributing them to the government's focus on filling its coffers rather than addressing the needs of the people. She criticized the inadequate relief measures during emergencies and the soaring prices of commodities exacerbated by the imposition of GST.

Promising initiatives to uplift women and marginalized communities, Gandhi pledged to provide guaranteed monthly income for women and reservation of 50 percent jobs for women in central government departments under Congress rule. She condemned the silence of the BJP leadership during crises such as the violence in Manipur, alleging selective response based on political convenience.

Further, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP government of neglecting the welfare of tea garden workers in Assam while promoting business interests. She asserted Congress's commitment to addressing socioeconomic inequalities through initiatives like land distribution to the landless and wage increases for workers.

Gandhi urged the electorate to scrutinize the government's actions critically and vote for change in the upcoming elections. She reiterated Congress's manifesto, named "Nyay Patra," aimed at exposing BJP's false promises and restoring accountability and inclusivity in governance.

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