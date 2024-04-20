Tajinder Singh Bittu, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and a close aide of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, has made a significant decision by resigning from the primary membership of the grand-old party. Bittu's departure has reverberated through political circles, signaling potential shifts within the Congress's organizational dynamics.

In a formal letter addressed to AICC National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Bittu expressed his decision to step down from both his primary membership and his role as the AICC Secretary In-Charge of Himachal Pradesh. This move, made public on Saturday, has garnered attention and raised questions about the implications for the Congress party in the region.

Bittu, in a Facebook post, shared , "with a heavy heart, after 35 years, I resign from the Congress party."

After resignation from Congress party Bittu, joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and party general secretary Vinod Tawde.