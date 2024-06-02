A day after Lok Sabha exit poll results were declared on June 1, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the results were “not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll.”

His remarks came after a combination of five exit polls, which includes the India Today-Axis My India poll, predicted that the BJP-led NDA is projected to secure 379 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, potentially surpassing the '400 paas' mark.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, primarily led by the Congress, is predicted to secure around 136 seats.

When asked about the number of seats for INDIA bloc, the Congress scion said, “Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? It’s 295.”

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll."



When asked about the number of seats for INDIA alliance, he says, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295." pic.twitter.com/YLRYfM4xwW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

Several INDIA bloc parties held a meeting in the national capital to take stock of their preparations leading up to the June 4 counting of votes.

They confidently declared their expectation to secure over 295 seats, sufficient to form the upcoming government.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing the media, stated that the INDIA bloc had arrived at the 295-plus figure based on feedback from the public, which he referred to as the "people's survey."