Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling the scrapped electoral bonds as the "biggest extortion scheme in the world" and dubbing PM Modi as the "champion of corruption."

Gandhi's criticism came in response to PM Modi's recent defense of the electoral bonds scheme, where he claimed it was introduced for transparency and to curb black money in elections. Gandhi questioned the rationale behind scrapping the scheme by the Supreme Court if it was indeed aimed at transparency.

During a press conference in Ghaziabad alongside Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi accused PM Modi of championing corruption. He stated, "The entire country knows that the Prime Minister is the champion of corruption."

Gandhi further expressed doubts about the BJP's electoral prospects, noting a shift in his earlier prediction. "15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats," he remarked, citing improving performance and strong alliances across states.

Responding to questions about his candidacy in the general elections, Gandhi deferred to the party's decision-making process. "Whatever order I get, I will follow it," he stated, indicating a readiness to contest from either Amethi or Raebareli.

Highlighting the party's election manifesto, Gandhi emphasized the need for job creation and outlined proposals such as the right to apprenticeship for graduates and diploma holders in Uttar Pradesh. He also pledged to address issues like paper leaks through legislative measures.