The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections unfolds across India on April 26. As the polling for the second phase of the election begins, attention shifts to the northeastern states of Assam, Manipur (Outer), and Tripura (East), where candidates are vying for victory in their respective constituencies.

The constituencies scheduled for the second phase of voting include Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, Silchar, Karimganj, and Diphu. These areas represent a cross-section of Assam's population, spread across the Brahmaputra and Barak Valley.

The political arena of Nagaon heats up with the BJP candidate Suresh Borah, Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, and AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam..

The fresh electoral division, the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha constituency, is vying for victory among BJP's Dilip Saikia, INC's Madhab Rajbanshi, and BPF's Durga Das Boro. BPF supremo Hagrama Mohillary's affirmation of AIUDF's support for BPF further adds a layer of complexity to the electoral dynamics in the Udalguri-Darrang constituency.

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, covering Cachar district, sees prominent candidates like Parimal Suklabaidya from BJP and Surjya Kanta Sarkar from Congress vying for victory.

However, the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency is set for a three-cornered electoral battle between BJP, Congress, and AIUDF. The candidates contesting are Kripanath Mallah of BJP, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury of Congress, and AIUDF’s Sabul Islam Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, in the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, Joyram Engleng from Congress and Amar Singh Tisu from BJP lead the charge, advocating for their respective visions of development and community empowerment.

Amidst the other two states of the northeast, Outer Manipur and East Tripura, commenced their electoral polling.

In Outer Manipur, amidst challenges and violence, candidates vying for victory in the democratic battle of power are among Congress and NPF, which is a coalition partner of N. Biren Singh ministry-led BJP government in Manipur.

Congress' Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, NPF's Kachui Timothy Zimik are contesting close battles, whereas Alyson Abonmai and S Kho John are both set to independently compete for parliamentary representation against the candidates representing India’s two major political names.

On the other hand, Tripura East, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, is known for its unique tribal culture and folklore, set to witness BJP's Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma facing off against former CPI(M) MLA Rajendra Reang, highlighting the tribal and political dynamics of the region. This time, BJP has fielded its candidate from the erstwhile royal family of Manipur.

As these key candidates battle it out, the electoral landscape in Northeast India remains dynamic, reflecting diverse interests and aspirations in the democratic process.