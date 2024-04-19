Voting in Sikkim for both Assembly and one parliamentary seat proceeded smoothly, with no reported disruptions. By 1 PM, a respectable 36.8% of eligible voters had cast their ballots.

At the heart of the political landscape, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang exercised his franchise, marking the first time he voted for himself as a candidate from various constituencies.

With four parties in contention, the political dynamics paint an intriguing picture. BJP appears stronger than ever, while the Congress struggles with minimal presence. However, the main showdown unfolds between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which held power for 25 years. Notably, a new contender, the Citizen Action Party led by Ganesh Rai faction of the SDF, has gained significant traction in the past year.

SDF Chief Pawan Chamling emphasizes that this election is his final stand to safeguard Sikkim, rallying under the banner "Save Sikkim." Meanwhile, CM Prem Singh Tamang and SKM aim to retain power, championing the vision of "Sunaulo Sikkim" (Golden Sikkim).

The political landscape further evolves as BJP and SKM, once allies, now vie independently for electoral success. BJP intensifies its efforts to secure its own MLAs, especially after previous defections.

In the crucible of Sikkim's political arena, voters are presented with a spectrum of choices, each party articulating distinct visions and promises. As the day progresses, all eyes remain fixed on the unfolding drama, shaping the destiny of Sikkim for the foreseeable future.