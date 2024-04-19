Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout hits 36.8 per cent by midday
Sujal Pradhan | Updated: Apr 19, 2024 16:06 IST
Voting in Sikkim for the Assembly elections and one parliamentary seat went on smoothly with 36.8% of eligible voters casting their votes by 1 PM. The main battle is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party and the Sikkim Democratic Front, with BJP also showing a strong presence.
Voting in Sikkim for both Assembly and one parliamentary seat proceeded smoothly, with no reported disruptions. By 1 PM, a respectable 36.8% of eligible voters had cast their ballots.
At the heart of the political landscape, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang exercised his franchise, marking the first time he voted for himself as a candidate from various constituencies.
With four parties in contention, the political dynamics paint an intriguing picture. BJP appears stronger than ever, while the Congress struggles with minimal presence. However, the main showdown unfolds between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which held power for 25 years. Notably, a new contender, the Citizen Action Party led by Ganesh Rai faction of the SDF, has gained significant traction in the past year.
SDF Chief Pawan Chamling emphasizes that this election is his final stand to safeguard Sikkim, rallying under the banner "Save Sikkim." Meanwhile, CM Prem Singh Tamang and SKM aim to retain power, championing the vision of "Sunaulo Sikkim" (Golden Sikkim).
The political landscape further evolves as BJP and SKM, once allies, now vie independently for electoral success. BJP intensifies its efforts to secure its own MLAs, especially after previous defections.
In the crucible of Sikkim's political arena, voters are presented with a spectrum of choices, each party articulating distinct visions and promises. As the day progresses, all eyes remain fixed on the unfolding drama, shaping the destiny of Sikkim for the foreseeable future.
Mizoram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 49.97% voter turnout recorded as of 3:00 PM
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
49.97% voter turnout recorded as of 3:00 PM on the first day of voting.
Strong Voter Turnout Surges Across Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency: Reaches 60.83% by 3 PM
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
The Dibrugarh Parliamentary Constituency witnessed a notable surge in voter participation as the clock struck 3 PM, with an overall turnout of 60.83%.
83 Margherita LAC: 61.18%
84 Digboi LAC: 51.71%
85 Makum LAC: 55.68%
86 Tinsukia LAC: 51.20%
87 Chabua-Lahoal LAC: 68.58%
88 Dibrugarh LAC: 61.20%
89 Khowang LAC: 69.66%
90 Duliajan LAC: 61.30%
91 Tingkhong LAC: 65.10%
92 Naharkatia LAC: 61.80%
EVM tampering allegation delays voting process as white paper found over BJP symbol button in Rangapara
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering have surfaced at the Godamghat Kasari polling station no. 112 in the Rangapara constituency under the Lok Sabha constituency of Sonitpur. Voters have raised concerns that EVM machines were fitted with white papers covering the BJP's symbol.
Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Jorhat witnesses high voter turnout with 62.78 per cent
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
As of 3:00 pm, the voter turnout stands at 63.91 per cent in Teok LAC and 61.30 per cent in Jorhat LAC, contributing to an impressive district-wide turnout of 62.78 per cent.
Arunachal Lok Sabha election 2024: Voters defy foul weather, show up to vote
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Amidst the election buzz of the currently underway Lok Sabha elections gripping the nation, Arunachal Pradesh has presently witnessed an estimated voter turnout of 38 per cent of the total 8,92,694 eligible voters that resonated with democratic enthusiasm.
Impressive Voter Turnout Marks Jorhat Election District: Reaches 62.78% by 3 PM
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Jorhat Election District showcased a commendable display of democratic participation as the clock struck 3 PM. In a noteworthy development, Teok LAC recorded a robust 63.91% turnout, closely followed by Jorhat LAC at 61.30%.
Arunachal: Commuters stranded at Yapak Check Gate amidst central armed forces' election checks
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Citizens traveling between KraDaadi and LowerSubansiri districts find themselves trapped at the Yapak Check Gate. The cause? Rigorous vehicle inspections by the central Armed Forces, deployed for election duty, have brought traffic to a standstill, leaving commuters stranded and exasperated.
Manipur Lok Sabha Elections: Polling booth shut down in Imphal East's Khongman following allegations of malpractices
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Polling was halted at 5 Thongju and 31 Khongman Zone in Imphal, Manipur after several women accused of malpractices and caused a disturbance. As a result, the polling officer decided to shut the polling booth, as reported by Imphal East DC.
Assam Lok Sabha Election: Quick response team's vehicle submerge in Sadiya
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
During the Lok Sabha polling in Assam's Sadiya, a tragic incident unfolded as a vehicle belonging to the quick response team plunged into the Deopani River on Friday, as reported.
Lok Sabha election 2024: Northeast India leads phase 1 with high voter turnout
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections unfolds, the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura emerge as frontrunners in voter participation, showcasing the region's robust democratic spirit. Tripura leads the pack with an impressive 53.04 per cent turnout by 1 PM, setting a high bar for civic engagement.
Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Newlywed couple casts vote on wedding day in Gohpur
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a heartwarming display of civic responsibility, newlyweds Fungchur Narzary and Dulumoni Basumatary marked their wedding day by participating in the democratic process.
Tripura: Opposition leader accuses BJP of alienating allies, criticizes candidate selection in state
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Tripura opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a pattern of sidelining allies across various states and expressing concerns over candidate selection in Tripura.
Nagaland Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tuensang records zero voter turnout
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In a remarkable turn of events, polling stations in Tuensang, Eastern Nagaland, witnessed an unprecedented absence of voter turnout during the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024. Despite the significance of the electoral process, not a single voter cast their ballot in this region.
Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Third Gender voter casts ballot in Shillong
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
In the ongoing Lok Sabha General Elections, a significant moment unfolded as a third gender voter exercised her democratic right at booth 30 Khliehshnong A on April 19. Hailing from Shillong, the voter expressed her aspiration to represent the third gender community, underscoring the importance of inclusivity in the electoral process.
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024: 36.8% voter turnout recorded by 1 PM
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
As the clock struck 1 PM, Sikkim showcased a steady and encouraging voter turnout, standing at 36.8%.
Manipur: Violence erupts as armed miscreants threaten Congress agents to leave polling stations
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
A tense situation unfolded at the Iroisemba polling booth in Manipur, marked by allegations of intimidation and threats aimed at preventing Congress agents from being present.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Margherita leads as Assam Polls heat up
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
As of 1 PM, the voter turnout in various constituencies in Assam paints a picture of active civic engagement.
Digboi- 37%
Makum- 35%
Tinsukia- 33%
Doomdooma- 35%
Margherita- 46.84 %
Sadiya- 41.05%
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout stands at 52.67% in West PC, 43.01% in Ramnagar AC
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
As of 1 PM, the polling percentages in two significant electoral contests stand as follows:
-
Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency: The voter turnout in Tripura West PC has reached 52.67%. This suggests a robust participation from the electorate in this region, indicating considerable engagement and interest in the democratic process.
-
Ramnagar Assembly Constituency Bye-Election: The polling percentage in the Ramnagar AC Bye-Election has reached 43.01%. While slightly lower than Tripura West, this figure still reflects a substantial turnout, showcasing the electorate's active involvement in shaping their local representation.
Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyary files nomination for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Kampa Borgoyary, the candidate nominated by the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) for the No.1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, officially filed his nomination at the Kokrajhar District Commissioner's office today.
Meghalaya Lok Sabha Elections: Shillong polling booths gripped in poll fervor
Posted by :- Puja Mahanta
Polling booths in the Shillong constituency are witnessing a steady stream of enthusiastic voters, eager to exercise their democratic right in the Lok Sabha General Elections which kickstarted on April 19 throughout the country.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today