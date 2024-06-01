A tough fight awaits the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in Sikkim which has just one seat in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections, according to the India Today Axis My India exit poll.

Sikkim voted in a single phase on April 19. The state recorded 79.88% voter turnout in the polling.

Some of the major parties that contested from here are Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), BJP, INC.

In the 2019 general elections, SKM’s Indra Hang aSubba won with a vote share of 47.46% while SDF’s Dek Bahadur Katwal was the runner up with a 43.92% vote share.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll is based on 5.8 lakh interviews conducted in all 543 parliamentary constituencies (read the full methodology here).

Statutory warning: Exit polls can get it wrong.