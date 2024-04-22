Due to strict vigilance on the border, troops of the BSF Tripura Frontier have apprehended a total of 1,018 individuals attempting illegal border crossings from January 1, 2023, to April 15, 2024 and seized narcotics worth Rs 94 crores.

Speaking at a press conference, IG Piyush Patel Purtosottoam Das of the Tripura Frontier BSF stated that their primary responsibility is to maintain border security, preventing trans-border crimes and smuggling in border areas.

The IG mentioned that from January 1, 2023, to April 15, 2024, the BSF has apprehended a total of 1,018 individuals attempting illegal border crossings.

"Out of the total, 498 were Bangladeshi nationals, 396 were Indian nationals, and 124 were nationals from other countries who were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate or exfiltrate across the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura," he said.

The IG informed that previously, there were gaps in the border, but almost all of them have been covered using a single-row fence.

"BSF Tripura has undertaken several initiatives to complete the fencing work on the border, deploying technological solutions and employing other measures. Currently, the Single Row Fence (SRF) work is in progress in 8 gaps. Additionally, BSF Tripura has initiated efforts at the local level to seal gaps in nullahs and culverts to prevent illegal activities. They have also installed a smart surveillance system consisting of 503 surveillance cameras to enhance border control in smuggling and infiltration-prone areas," he added.

He further informed that during 2023, there was an influx of Rohingya illegal migrants and Bangladeshi nationals through the state of Tripura.

"They are using Tripura as a corridor to reach different destinations in India. A well-established network of touts and modules across the border exists, facilitating illegal migration. These touts and harborers have access and networks in different parts of Tripura and are involved in facilitating illegal crossings, providing shelters, offering genuine and fake identity documents, and providing assistance during travel to further destinations. In November 2023, a special operation was launched by the NIA with active assistance from BSF, resulting in the apprehension of several individuals involved in illegal migration. Prominent infiltration routes have been identified, and BSF, in close coordination with sister agencies, is closely monitoring the activities of these touts, which has considerably reduced the number of infiltration attempts by RIMs," he told reporters.

Apart from this, the BSF has also seized contraband and other items worth Rs. 94 crores, including Yaba tablets worth Rs. 9.45 crore, cannabis worth Rs. 14.28 crores, Phensedyl/Eskuf worth Rs. 3.91 crores, liquor worth Rs. 43 lakh, cattle worth Rs. 3.53 crores, gold worth Rs. 2.48 crores, and other contraband items worth Rs. 60.45 crores.

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