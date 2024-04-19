Two polling personnel were suspended while some people were arrested during the Lok Sabha poll in the West Parliamentary Constituency and the by-poll in 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency on Friday, which concluded peacefully with a voter turnout of 81 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary Constituency, Dr. Vishal Kumar, stated that the first phase of the Lok Sabha election was held in the West parliamentary constituency, along with the by-poll in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency. Until 5 PM, the voter turnout was 80.40% in the West Lok Sabha seat and 67.81% in 7-Ramnagar.

“We are expecting a rise in the vote percentage, as around 23,000 voters were in queues at around 300 polling stations. The election was held in 1686 polling stations, and in approximately 1400 of them, all procedures were completed. Belonia sub-division under the South district recorded the highest voter turnout with 85.64%, while 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency recorded the lowest with 68.64%. All the polling parties have started returning, and they will bring back EVMs from 7 locations. Police patrolling will continue today as well. We have received some complaints starting with the mock poll. Complaints were received from 7 locations, and extra forces have been dispatched,” said the RO.

He mentioned that there have been no reports of injuries or property damages, but officials have received complaints of voter intimidation and threatening of polling agents.

“After investigating the complaints with the officials, most were found to be false. Adequate measures were taken. In Mohanpur, some persons were arrested, and preventive detentions were made. Complaints started decreasing after 9 AM. The election was smooth and peaceful. In the Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, two polling personnel were suspended after inspecting CCTV footage, which revealed they were allowing more than one person inside polling stations after verifications,” he added.

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