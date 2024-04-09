Arunachal Pradesh is readying for a spate of political events with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda set to strengthen their party's campaign for the impending polls on April 19.

The ruling BJP, which has already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, is stepping up its efforts to retain its dominance in the state. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is due to speak at an election rally in Namsai district on April 9.

BJP President JP Nadda will arrive in the state capital on April 10th to reveal the party's manifesto for the forthcoming polls. Nadda is then expected to address a rally in Doimukh, close to the capital, to further boost support for BJP candidates.

Attempting to secure the majority of seats, the BJP has put forward 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, while opposition parties like the Congress, National People’s Party, Nationalist Congress Party, People’s Party of Arunachal, Arunachal Democratic Party, and Lok Jana Shakti Party have also declared their nominees for the polls.

Prominent candidates include Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju, contesting from the Arunachal West parliamentary constituency, and current MP Tapir Gao from the eastern parliamentary seat. Meanwhile, the Congress is banking on PCC President Nabam Tuki and State Unit Vice President Bosiram Siram for the west and east Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

The state is gearing up for the electoral face-off, with the vote count slated for June 2nd for the assembly elections and June 4th for the parliamentary polls.

Also read: Arunachal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to amplify BJP's campaign in Namsai on April 9